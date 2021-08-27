American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 73.1% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 299,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 61.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

