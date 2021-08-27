American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

