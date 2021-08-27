American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

