American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.
About American Energy Partners
