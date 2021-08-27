American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.09

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 85817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

