American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after buying an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. 881,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,779. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $291.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.57. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

