Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 336 RH (NYSE:RH)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in RH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,200,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in RH by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $711.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $686.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

