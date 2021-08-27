Americana Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

