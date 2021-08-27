Americana Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,568. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.