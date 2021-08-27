Amica Retiree Medical Trust Invests $814,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,331 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

