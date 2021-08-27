Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

