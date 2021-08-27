Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,511. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

