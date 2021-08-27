Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $447,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Linde by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $314.54. 1,268,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

