Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. 11,060,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

