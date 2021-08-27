Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.25. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.97 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

