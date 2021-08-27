Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.05). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

GDS stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 229,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,297. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

