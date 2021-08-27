Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce sales of $85.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.03 million and the lowest is $84.38 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $340.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $4,637,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 4,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

