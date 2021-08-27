Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of FUL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Bbva USA purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

