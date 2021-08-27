Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report $83.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.23 million to $85.88 million. Navigator reported sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $314.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $8.74 on Friday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.51 million, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

