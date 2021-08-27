Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $188.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.10 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.81 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

