Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

