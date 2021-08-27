Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 2,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $878.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.