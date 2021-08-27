Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce sales of $33.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.65 million to $33.43 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $185.41 million, with estimates ranging from $182.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.08. 1,917,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.