Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.33 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $685.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

