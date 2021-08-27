Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.33 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $685.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: What is range trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.