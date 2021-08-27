Analysts Offer Predictions for Snap One Holdings Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Snap One in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

