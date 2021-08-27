Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,490 shares of company stock worth $31,252,730 over the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -814.44 and a beta of 1.50.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
