Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,490 shares of company stock worth $31,252,730 over the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -814.44 and a beta of 1.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

