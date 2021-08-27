Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $567.00

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $567.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $217,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.10. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $301.67 and a 1 year high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

