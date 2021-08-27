Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $76.50

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OMC opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

