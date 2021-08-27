Analysts Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target at $121.80

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,657. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

