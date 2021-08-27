Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $15.96

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SUUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

SUUIF stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

