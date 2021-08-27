Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $58.36

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.15 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,589.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.