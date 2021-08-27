Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$2.83

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.91.

TCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TCW stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.40. 105,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,101. The firm has a market cap of C$613.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.59.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

