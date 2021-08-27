Analyzing Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.90 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.99 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -4.61

Caladrius Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caladrius Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 875.61%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

