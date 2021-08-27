Analyzing Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28%

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 161.14 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.46

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical.

Risk and Volatility

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Calmare Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

