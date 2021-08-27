Analyzing Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cortland Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 5 6 0 2.55

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $42.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.36 $8.26 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.27 $197.85 million $2.06 20.53

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01%

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

