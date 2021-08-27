Analyzing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.46%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A Brightcove 4.47% 14.52% 6.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.21 million 23.03 -$493.03 million N/A N/A Brightcove $197.35 million 2.35 -$5.81 million $0.16 71.00

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brightcove beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

