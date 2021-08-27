Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6089 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous final dividend of $0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

