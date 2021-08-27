Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

APEMY opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $2.1075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

