Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 730,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

