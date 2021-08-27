Appleton Group LLC Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Appleton Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1,313.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,406 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 9.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. 1,735,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

