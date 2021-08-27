Appleton Group LLC Invests $380,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,367,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.17. 101,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,539. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

