Appleton Group LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $83,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

