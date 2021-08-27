ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MT opened at $33.37 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

