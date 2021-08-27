ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
NYSE:MT opened at $33.37 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
