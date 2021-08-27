Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 4987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Specifically, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 290.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.