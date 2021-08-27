Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.11% of Arcosa worth $59,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after acquiring an additional 336,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 833,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

ACA stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

