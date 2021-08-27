Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

