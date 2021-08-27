Arionum (ARO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Arionum has a market cap of $75,812.08 and $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,552.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.82 or 0.06590278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.94 or 0.01286889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00357747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00127364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.00644940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.21 or 0.00330612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00307298 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

