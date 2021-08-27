Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 13,500 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.86. 358,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

