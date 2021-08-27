Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 981 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

