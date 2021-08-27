Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 196,884 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.