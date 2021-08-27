Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.